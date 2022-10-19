E-bikes are welcome aboard RTD buses starting in November

Beginning Nov. 15, RTD will allow customers to travel with e-bikes on buses – adjusting its policy after researching other transit agencies.

DENVER — E-bikes, or battery electric bikes, will be allowed aboard city buses starting Nov. 15.

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said its staff studied how nine other U.S. transit agencies allow riders to bring their e-bikes on buses to help them set new policies and safety practices. RTD staff worked with the American Public Transportation Association to create the new rules.

There are a few exceptions to allowing e-bikes on buses:

E-bikes exceeding 55 pounds may not be loaded onto any bus-mounted front bicycle rack.

On regional buses, like the Flatiron Flyer service, e-bikes must fit on the front bike racks or in the luggage compartment beneath the bus.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are prohibited aboard buses.

E-bikes are not allowed onto the light rail high blocks, RTD said. Those areas are only intended for use by people with disabilities who have mobility challenges.

RTD said that based on industry best practices researched by staff, the agency's policies around e-bikes will continue to evolve over time.

“I recognize that public interest in this topic has been high, and I commend the team across RTD that reviewed this topic with such thoughtfulness,” RTD General Manager and CEO Debra A. Johnson said in a news release.

RTD will update its website with additional policies and best practices around e-bike travel.

