L Line service to be suspended for 20 days in Denver

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) will suspend L Line light rail service for 20 days beginning Monday, July 10.

RTD said the closure will allow it to repair a section of rail near 30th and Welton streets in downtown Denver.

The closure is scheduled to last through Sunday, July 30. Normal service will resume on Monday, July 31.

L Line customers can use Bus Route 43 as an alternative service, RTD said.

According to RTD, the project will replace a segment of one of the oldest sections of track on its light rail system and make improvements to the crossings at Downing and 30th Streets.

RTD said the construction work will be loud as the contractor remove and replace all track, paving, rail, ties, switches and ballast rock, the rock beneath the rail, from the intersection of 30th and Welton streets through the southern end of 30th-Welton Station. Work will take place every day of the project schedule.

D and H Line trains will continue to operate and serve downtown Denver stations. The 30th-Downing light rail station will remain accessible for Bus Routes 12, 28 and 38.

