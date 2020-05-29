RTD suspends all bus and light rail service to and from downtown Denver

This happened after a large crowd marched through Denver for hours Thursday night protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has suspended all bus and light rail service in and out of downtown Denver until further notice following a protest on Thursday night that ended with tear gas, shattered windows, 13 arrests and three injured police officers.

The protests were to make a statement about the death of George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer was seen standing on his neck in a video that has been widely shared to social media, sparking rallies across the country.

Windows were shattered near the Colorado Capitol, and graffiti was drawn on the building’s walls. A large crowd was seen marching through the city’s streets for hours Thursday evening, despite a public health order barring gatherings of more than 10 people in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

> Watch the video above to see the crowd at Thursday night's protest.

In a news release, RTD said the decision to suspend service was made “to ensure the safety of our staff and our riders.” Another protest began at about noon Friday.

RTD began detouring several bus routes around downtown starting at 11 a.m. on Friday. Here are the light rail changes in effect:

The L line is not running.

The H line is running to 10th/Osage Station.

The C, E and W Lines are running to Empower Field at Mile High Station.

The commuter lines will travel between the following stations:

University of Colorado A Line: Central Park and Denver International Airport.

B Line: Westminster and 41st/Fox.

G Line: Ward and 41st/Fox.

RTD said it will monitor the situation through the day to determine when it will resume normal operations. Updates will be posted here.