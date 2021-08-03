RTD, Metro Taxi announce new Denver partnership

RTD hopes the pilot project will extend reach for FlexRide in seven service areas.

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) announced Monday it is launching a new pilot project with Metro Taxi.

RTD said the partnership will allow Metro Taxi vehicles to supplement RTD’s FlexRide vehicles from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning today.

The project will take place in the Denver Tech Center (DTC) in seven zones: Belleview, Orchard, Arapahoe, Dry Creek, North and South Inverness, and Meridian. The test will allow travel between any of the seven FlexRide service areas with one ride.

RTD said Metro Taxi will be deployed in instances when regular FlexRide vehicles are unavailable due to prior bookings, rather than denying a customer a trip. RTD hopes to test operations, customer satisfaction and cost-effectiveness in the pilot project.

“This pilot is another way RTD is adapting to the needs of its customers,” said RTD Chief Operations Officer Michael Ford. “This creates a convenient and comprehensive circulator service that provides DTC employees and residents an option to leave their cars at their workplace or home.”

Customers can book FlexRide trips via the new FlexRide app or on their smartphone or computer using FlexRide MobilityDR. MobilityDR is programmed to determine whether FlexRide or Metro Taxi is most appropriate for a requested trip and it will either send an RTD vehicle or a taxi.

“This differs from almost all other such pilots across the country where the customer must choose among service provider options before booking and the transit agency may not be able to realize a savings,” Ford said.

RTD FlexRide reservations can be made online or by calling 303-299-6000, option 2.

