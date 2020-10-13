Denver ranks among top safest fall travel destinations in the US

Lawn Love ranked the safest U.S. cities to travel to this autumn.

DENVER — Denver has ranked near the top among 100 destinations in the U.S. for being one of the safest places to travel to this fall according to a new study from Lawn Love, a lawn care services company.

For its methodology, Lawn Love analyzed Covid-19 case data for a given city's population according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It then combined that data with other factors, such as reviewing and ranking a city's popular outdoor attractions with a four-star review or higher, to come to the conclusion of which cities offered the safest destinations for travelers.

According to Lawn Love, Colorado Springs took the No. 1 spot and Denver ranked No. 6.

The Pacific Northwest performed well in the ranking: Spokane, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington ranked second, fourth and fifth, while Portland ranked third.

