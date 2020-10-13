Denver ranks among top safest fall travel destinations in the US

DENVER — Denver has ranked near the top among 100 destinations in the U.S. for being one of the safest places to travel to this fall according to a new study from Lawn Love, a lawn care services company.
For its methodology, Lawn Love analyzed Covid-19 case data for a given city's population according to data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It then combined that data with other factors, such as reviewing and ranking a city's popular outdoor attractions with a four-star review or higher, to come to the conclusion of which cities offered the safest destinations for travelers.
According to Lawn Love, Colorado Springs took the No. 1 spot and Denver ranked No. 6.
The Pacific Northwest performed well in the ranking: Spokane, Seattle and Tacoma, Washington ranked second, fourth and fifth, while Portland ranked third.
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: DIA at 25
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.