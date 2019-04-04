DENVER — Security screenings and trains to gates at Denver International Airport were halted for a brief time Wednesday evening while airport staff investigated a safety concern.

An airport spokesperson later said one person who exited into a closed off area, then tried getting back in was taken into custody. The issue was resolved in about 20 minutes, according to a tweet from DIA.

Photos from outside the trains to the concourses showed large crowds of people waiting to board.

Trains and screenings have resumed to normal operations, but travelers may still experience some delays. Airplanes that were stopped on the taxiway have also since been cleared to move.

