DENVER — Security screenings and trains to gates at Denver International Airport were temporarily halted Wednesday evening while airport staff investigated a safety concern.

DIA has not elaborated on the nature of the concern, but said in a tweet that it was resolved about 20 minutes after first being first reported. Photos from outside the trains to gates showed large crowds of people waiting to board.

Trains and screenings are now resuming to normal operations, but travelers may still experience some delays. Airplanes that were stopped on the taxiway have also since been cleared to move.

