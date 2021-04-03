Colorado Springs Airport purchases land for future expansion

The land is located to the east of the airport on Peterson Air Force Base.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Airport (COS) announced Wednesday it has purchased a ten-acre parcel of land from Colorado Springs School District 11.

The land, which is located to the east of the airport on Peterson Air Force Base, was originally dedicated to the school district with the intent of building a school, prior to the airport being built in 1993.

Due to the location of the runway of the new airport, the school district could no longer make use of the land. COS said the land has access and construction limitations for school use, so this transaction makes sense in order to repurpose the land for better use.

> Above video: Denver airport sees decline in traffic.

“We are very grateful for the partnership COS has with Colorado Springs School District 11 and the future possibilities of this land,” said Greg Phillips, Director of Aviation for the Colorado Springs Airport.

The airport said it is working with Peterson Air Force Base to possibly utilize the land to meet the needs of the installation and help maintain compatibility with airport operations.

“District 11 is pleased to partner with the Colorado Springs Airport regarding the sale of this land," said Shawn Gullixson, President of the Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education. "The cooperation between the district and the airport is an example of two governmental entities working together for the greater good of our community, while also serving the best interest of our students."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.