United Airlines adds three new cities from DIA

New service to Iowa and Minnesota are being added at DIA.

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) will welcome three new United Airlines destinations this autumn.

United Express flights, operated by SkyWest, will operate from Denver to Alamosa, Colorado and Rochester, Minnesota beginning Oct. 1.

Flights from Denver to Sioux City, Iowa will begin Oct. 14.

Service to Rochester and Sioux City will be operated once per day and flights to Alamosa will operate 12 times per week.

“The expansion by United in Denver is positive news and speaks to the strength of our domestic network,” said DIA CEO Kim Day. “Given international travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, investment in DEN’s domestic network is more important now than ever. We look forward to the upcoming launch of these new flights.”

United Express service to all three cities will be aboard 50-seat Canadair Regional Jet (CRJ) aircraft, where every seat is an aisle or window.

“We are looking forward to the start of our new United Express flights in Denver and know our passengers can fly with confidence thanks to the additional measures being taken on every flight,” said SkyWest’s managing director of Market Development Greg Atkin. “From enhanced cleaning, mandatory face coverings and customer self-assessments with check-in, we remain committed to the health and safety of all onboard our aircraft.”

Rochester is a market that has never had nonstop service to Denver, according to DIA.