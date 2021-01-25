United Airlines to expand service at Colorado Springs Airport

United will serve Colorado Springs from four of its hubs – Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — United Airlines will significantly increase service next month at Colorado Springs Airport (COS), the airport has announced.

United plans to increase service to 11 daily nonstop flights from Colorado Springs beginning Thursday, Feb. 11.

The airline will operate the new flights with mainline and regional aircraft, increasing the number of daily seats by 8.5% versus last year, according to COS.

“We look forward to enhancing and rebuilding service between Colorado Springs and four United hubs,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of domestic network planning. “This expansion will provide travelers with seamless, nonstop connections to our global network, including our Denver hub that serves more than 160 destinations worldwide – the most of any airline.”

COS officials said United also plans to re-launch its COS to Los Angeles (LAX) nonstop service, which was previously suspended due COVID-19, using Embraer E175 aircraft with 70 seats.

United will serve Colorado Springs from four of its hubs – Denver, Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

United Airlines' Colorado Springs schedule effective Feb. 11, 2021:

Denver (DEN) 6 daily nonstop flights (Including three mainline aircraft)

Chicago (ORD) 2 daily nonstop flights (Including one mainline aircraft)

Houston (IAH) 2 daily nonstop flights

Los Angeles (LAX) 1 daily nonstop flight (starting Feb. 12)





