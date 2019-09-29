DENVER — A United Airlines flight from Denver to Orlando, Florida, on Sunday morning returned to DIA after the aircraft had a mechanical issue with one of its engines, according to a United Airlines spokesperson.

According to FlightAware, United Airlines Flight 293, a Boeing 737-800, took off from Denver International Airport (DIA) at 7:59 a.m. and circled around DIA before landing safely back at the airport at 8:27 a.m.

FlightAware

A viewer of Colorado Springs station KRDO, Nick Burke, shared a photo of the aircraft at DIA about 9 a.m. Sunday morning. One of the engines on the aircraft was damaged.

United Airlines released a statement regarding the mechanical issue:

United flight 293 from Denver to Orlando returned to the airport due to a mechanical issue with one of the engines. The flight landed safely and taxied to a gate where customers deplaned normally. Customers have departed on a different aircraft to Orlando.

A spokesperson for the airline said no passengers or crew were injured.

