DENVER — On Monday, the Denver City Council unanimously approved a contract that will grant United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) several new hold rooms, updated clubs and 24 additional gates, some of which are being constructed as part of the gate expansion project at Denver International Airport.

The Chicago-based company, which is the largest airline passenger carrier serving DIA, will increase the number of gates it has at DIA from 66 to 90 through the vote. This increase will help United reach its goal of flying 700 daily flights out of DIA by 2025.

“We have over 7,000 employees in Denver,” Steve Jaquith, vice president for United’s Denver operations, previously told Denver Business Journal. “We’re hiring at an unprecedented pace due to the economic conditions.”

In addition to the gates, the Denver City Council also unanimously approved a contract that will give United an expansion of United’s two United Clubs on Concourse B and a new United Club on Concourse A, support space on the east and west sides of the B Concourse and support space on Concourse A.

