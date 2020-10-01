DENVER — United Airlines (NASDAQ: UAL), which is the largest airline passenger carrier serving Denver International Airport, has revealed that it will begin offering service between DIA and Santa Maria Public Airport in California beginning on June 4.

The route is the 17th California destination United is offering out of DIA, Jonathan Guerin, a United spokesman, told Denver Business Journal.

United is also offering service from Santa Maria Public Airport to Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport for the first time.

“United’s California network continues to grow and today we are thrilled to kick off 2020 with Santa Maria as our 20th airport served in California,” Janet Lamkin, United’s president of California, said in a statement. “We continue our focus on offering convenient ways to connect Californians to the world and the world to California.”

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Top luxury home sales, DIA's new baggage system & more: 9 business stories to know

RELATED: Cherry Creek mall to eliminate first-hour-free parking

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado’s History