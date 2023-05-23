United Airlines announces expansion at Denver airport

The airline will add new non-stops to six destinations, including four not served by any other Denver airline.

DENVER — United Airlines announced plans on Tuesday to expand its operations out of Denver International Airport (DIA) by adding 35 flights, six new routes, a dozen new gates and three clubs.

Starting this summer, United said it will double the total number of early morning departures and late evening arrivals in and out of Denver.

"Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and as the Mile High City's most flown airline, it's essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience," said United CEO Scott Kirby.

"Our expansion in Denver will further enable us to connect our customers to destinations across the globe and revitalize our presence at the airport with modern, customer friendly offerings."

The airline will add new non-stops to six destinations, including four not served by any other Denver airline: Dayton, Ohio, Greensboro, North Carolina, Lexington, Kentucky and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The airline's local infrastructure improvements include 12 new gates set to open in the A and B concourses by the middle of 2024. That will give United 90 total gates, the most at DIA.

This expansion is part of the carrier's nearly $1 billion investment to further improve the customer experience in Denver – an increase in gate capacity by 30%, a new check-in lobby, new user-friendly technology at gates, a new grab-n-go club concept called United Club FlySM and the renovation and expansion of United ClubSM locations.

This summer, United will also open a new club on the A Concourse and reopen its first of two revamped clubs on the B Concourse. The B concourse United Club locations will be the largest ever. All three United Club locations will feature two full levels of club space, and an upgraded design that reflects the Colorado region.

"It's been an honor to work with United during my time as Mayor of Denver. Together, we've been able to extend our city's reach across the world," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "United's domestic and global network supports DEN's Vision 100 strategic plan to expand for 100 million passengers within the next decade, and I'm proud to see them continue to grow their network at DEN and further connect our community to more destinations."

Last year, United began added 20 new gates across A and B concourses. They plan to open 12 more gates by the middle of next year bringing their total number of gates at DIA to 90.

