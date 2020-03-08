United to resume service on more than 25 international flights in September

United plans to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year.

CHICAGO — United Airlines said it's going to resume service on more than 25 international routes in September.

The Chicago-based carrier (Nasdaq: UAL) said it plans to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September as compared to the same period last year.

United will adds flights to India, Asia, Israel, Australia and Latin America from Chicago, New York/Newark, Denver, San Francisco, Houston, Washington and Los Angeles.

The airline said it's being cautious.

"We continue to be realistic in our approach to building back our international and domestic schedules by closely monitoring customer demand and flying where people want to go," said Patrick Quayle, United's vice president of International Network and Alliances, in a statement.