United Airlines passengers are getting a big price break on their inflight entertainment options effective immediately.

Just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl, the Chicago-based carrier said on Wednesday that 100 channels of seat-back DirecTV on 200 of United’s Boeing 737 aircraft will be complimentary.

The carrier previously charged passengers in the economy cabin $5.99 for the live TV service on flights of two hours or less and $7.99 on flights over two hours. The service was free to passengers in United's first-class cabins. DirecTV on United fights is available for viewing gate to gate.

The now-free seatback television service is in addition to United’s entertainment streaming service that gives passengers access to hundreds of regularly-updated movies and television shows via personal devices brought on board. The menu for that streaming service includes more than 280 movies and television shows.

