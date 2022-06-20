Yellowstone National Park's northern loop could open in 'two weeks or less'

Plans are being finalized for improving the Old Gardiner Road for temporary access between Yellowstone and Gardiner, Montana.

CODY, Wyo. — Park officials are optimistic the northern loop at Yellowstone National Park could reopen in "two weeks or less," it was announced Monday.

The National Park Service (NPS) said the northern loop could reopen following the completion of clean-up, repairs and final inspection of northern loop infrastructure.

The reopening of the northern loop would allow visitor access to about 80 percent of Yellowstone National Park including access to Dunraven Pass, Tower, Mammoth Hot Springs and Norris, said park officials.

Additional details on northern loop access are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Yellowstone National Park officials announced Sunday that access to the park's southern loop would reopen Wednesday. Access to the park will open at 8 a.m. from the East (Cody), West (West Yellowstone) and South (Grand Teton/Jackson) entrances.

On Sunday, NPS Director Chuck Sams and Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly announced that $50 million would help kick-start recovery efforts from the record-breaking floods.

The first $50 million will be used to restore temporary access to Gardiner and Cooke City, Montana and other additional sites, said NPS. Plans are being finalized for improving the Old Gardiner Road for temporary access between Yellowstone and Gardiner, Montana.

Road construction crews and materials that were already in the park for a previously scheduled road project to repair 22 miles of the Grand Loop Road between Old Faithful and West Thumb Geyser Basin will be diverted to the Old Gardiner Road project.

The NPS said it anticipates that Old Gardiner Road will be "substantially improved" over the upcoming months, ensuring that emergency services, food, supplies and other administrative needs will be available throughout the winter months.

