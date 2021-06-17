Another day, another 100-degree high temperature in Denver

Thursday's 100-degree day marked only the sixth time of three consecutive days of 100-degree temperatures in Denver's recorded history.

DENVER — It's still technically spring, but it sure feels like the heart of summer.

Denver hit 100 degrees for the third-straight day on Thursday, clinching three straight days of triple-digit heat for just the sixth time in Denver's recorded history.

Thursday's triple-digit reading also marks the third-straight day of daily record high temperatures in Denver, continuing an overall exceptionally hot mid-June stretch.

Denver's previous daily record for Thursday was 98 degrees in 2012.

You may have also noticed that Thursday's heat came with even lower air quality than the previous few days. Increased particulates from air pollution added slightly to the decreased air quality across the Front Range on Thursday, though it'll start to improve following the passage of a cold front on Thursday night.

Strong high pressure is continuing to keep the heat firmly in place, though it'll start to relent on Friday.

If you're looking for some cooler weather, it's just around the corner. High temperatures will drop by about 10 degrees on Friday from Thursday, making it feel a bit better than this week's scorching heat.

A more meaningful cooldown arrives on Monday, when highs will struggle to make it into the 70s. That might feel like January compared to this week's brutally hot and record-setting temperatures.