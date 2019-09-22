DILLON, Colo. — Sunday morning started off snowy at Arapahoe Basin as a snow making session kicked off.

Arapahoe Basin tweeted that they were testing their systems and working out any kinks. Starting off the system is a small but important step, said Alan Henceroth, Chief Operating Officer with Arapahoe Basin.

This is done so they are prepared once the really cold temperatures hit, Henceroth added.

