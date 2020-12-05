Two tornadoes confirmed in the Central Texas area

It was a busy day for weather in Central Texas May 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — There have been two confirmed tornadoes Tuesday morning.

A tornado was confirmed in the Cedar Creek area going NE at 30 mph at 9:48 a.m. on May 12. A second tornado has been confirmed near Upton, Texas, just northwest of Smithville, Texas, by the National Weather Service at 11:03 a.m.

There is a tornado watch in place for Travis and Hays County. A tornado watch is not a threat of a tornado but means the weather conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms that are capable of producing tornadoes.

There is also a flood advisory issued for Travis, Hays and Comal counties until 2:15 p.m.

A video of the second confirmed tornado in Upton, Texas, was shared on Twitter. The tornado reportedly touched down off of FM 2571.

