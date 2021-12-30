Winds gradually lighten up tonight, coldest air of the season follows on Friday

The wildfires, however, appear to be creating their own weather, making the forecast exceptionally difficult.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo — Following the devastating and historic foothills wildfires on Thursday, winds should gradually improve Thursday night.

That said, the fires appear to be simultaneously creating their own weather - making forecasts for the affected areas exceptionally difficult. Due to the intense heat of the Marshall Fire in particular, sunset hasn't provided much in the way of relief.

Winds are typically caused by sharp differences between high and low pressure, and air flows from high to low pressure.

Hot fire gases expand, creating rising pressure. That creates a sharper difference in pressure (known as a pressure gradient) with the surrounding air mass.

That, in turn, can help a wildfire essentially 'create' its own weather, and it can extend the strong winds that fires thrive off of to expand and grow.

It appears the #MarshallFire is creating its own weather pattern. The intensity + heat is fueling the winds...keeping them roaring despite sundown. This is a worst-case scenario playing out in front of our eyes. #9wx pic.twitter.com/R1PMd2Uhqj — Danielle Grant (@theWXwoman) December 31, 2021

In other words, the fire's weather will be difficult to predict. Erratic winds are likely throughout the duration of the night, with localized strong gusts and changing wind directions likely through the overnight hours.

Despite the fires creating their own weather, after wind gusts that topped 100 mph on Thursday afternoon along the Front Range foothills, winds had started to relax as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, and they'll continue to do so overnight.

Obviously, it's far too late, but firefighting conditions will improve as the night wears on due to a combination of lighter winds, increasing relative humidity and colder temperatures.

Winds in the Boulder area and along the Front Range foothills should drop to 40-50 mph by 9 p.m on Thursday night, and below 30 mph in most areas by midnight on Friday morning.

Again, though, please keep in mind some of these forecasts may be subject to change, due to the erratic nature of the fire itself.

A High Wind Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. on Thursday night for the foothills.

Cold temperatures and snow should move into the area by late Friday morning, which should help firefighters significantly.

By Friday morning, a sharp cold front will move into northern Colorado, and that'll crash temperatures and snow should develop around midday.

