12 Red Cross volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming helping with Hurricane Ida response

NEW ORLEANS — A dozen volunteers from Colorado and Wyoming are helping with the response to Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Sunday as a Category 4 storm.

According to a release from the American Red Cross, the volunteers will provide shelter, food, emotional support, health services and recovery resources to the communities affected by the storm.

The release said some volunteers have deployed virtually to provide additional support during and after the storm.

WATCH: The video above is about the deployment of Colorado Task Force 1 to the Gulf Coast.

The Red Cross said the following volunteers are in the Gulf Coast area:

Andrew Aerenson of the Western Colorado chapter is a member of the feeding team.

Debbie Altmayer of the Southeastern Colorado chapter is on the sheltering team.

Andrea Carlson, a staff member from the Mile High chapter, has deployed as a member of the advanced public affairs team.

Monica Cook from the Wyoming chapter is part of the feeding team.

Tom Hobbs, a volunteer from the Mile High chapter, has deployed as a member of the feeding team.

Curtis Jack from the Southeastern Colorado chapter is a member of the sheltering team.

Virginia Karras, a volunteer from the Northern Colorado chapter, has deployed as a member of the disaster assessment team.

Marty Kennedy from the Northern Colorado chapter has deployed as a member of the disaster finance team.

Harry Ladewig from the Mile High chapter is on the feeding team.

Darlene Moore from the Northern Colorado chapter is a member of the sheltering team.

Gilbert Nelson, a volunteer from the Northern Colorado chapter, is on the government operations team.

A typical deployment for a Red Cross disaster responder is 14 to 21 days, according to the release.

With winds of 150 miles per hour, Hurricane Ida is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. It made landfall on the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina first struck land about 45 miles to the east.