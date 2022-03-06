Road conditions: Snow, frigid temperature causing messy commute

Snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding everyone on the road to be extra careful.

The National Weather Service forecast several rounds of snowfall in the mountain from Friday night extending into portions of the Northern and Eastern plains into Saturday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is reminding those who are heading to the mountains this weekend to be cautious of treacherous road conditions.

CDOT also reminds anyone who plans to travel whether it be in the city or the mountains to make sure your car is winter-ready, drive slow, and give snowplows space.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The CDOT urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.