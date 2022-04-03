Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow hit Colorado over the weekend so far

COLORADO, USA — Winter weather is returning to Colorado this weekend after a spring-like week in the state.
A series of low-pressure systems moved into Colorado Friday night into Saturday bringing much colder temperatures and snow.
Snow is expected to last until Monday and warm weather is expected to return on Tuesday. Chances of snow return throughout the rest of the week.
Here are the snow totals in Colorado as of 12:53 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service:
- Silverton- 1.8 inches
- Red Mountain Pass- 2 inches
- Oak Creek- 0.9 inches
- Gunnison- 0.3 inches
- Glenwood Springs- 3.4 inches
- Edwards- 0.7 inches
- Eagle- 2 inches
- Molas Pass- 4 inches
- Oak Creek- 0.9 inches
- Dinosaur- 0.2 inches
- Carbondale- 0.9 inches
- Ouray- 0.4 inches
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Science & Weather
WEATHER LINE 9: Updated weather info at 303-871-1492.
If you have a weather report, photo or video to share, you can contact the 9NEWS Weather Team in these ways:
- Email: Weather photos, videos
- Share updates on our Facebook wall: facebook.com/9weather
- Tweet your updates using the hashtag #9WX or tweet us at twitter.com/9NEWSWeather
- Download the 9NEWS app:
- iTunes: on9news.tv/itunes
- Google Play: on9news.tv/1lWnC5n