x
Colorado snow totals: Here's how much snow hit Colorado over the weekend so far

Snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and last until Monday.

COLORADO, USA — Winter weather is returning to Colorado this weekend after a spring-like week in the state. 

A series of low-pressure systems moved into Colorado Friday night into Saturday bringing much colder temperatures and snow.  

Snow is expected to last until Monday and warm weather is expected to return on Tuesday. Chances of snow return throughout the rest of the week.

Here are the snow totals in Colorado as of 12:53 p.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service:

  • Silverton- 1.8 inches
  • Red Mountain Pass- 2 inches
  • Oak Creek- 0.9 inches
  • Gunnison- 0.3 inches
  • Glenwood Springs- 3.4 inches
  • Edwards- 0.7 inches
  • Eagle- 2 inches
  • Molas Pass- 4 inches
  • Dinosaur- 0.2 inches
  • Carbondale- 0.9 inches
  • Ouray- 0.4 inches 

