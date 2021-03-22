With snow on the way, CSP says to stay off the roads

More snow is coming starting Sunday night into Monday, making the roads harder to navigate.

COLORADO, USA — More snow is on the way to Colorado starting Sunday night, lasting into Monday, creating less than ideal conditions on the road and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging people to stay off the roads.

With moisture on the ground and snow piling on top, CSP said it is sure to make for dangerous driving conditions.

>> Video above: Here are the shoveling rules around the Denver area

CSP said if travel is absolutely unavoidable, people should take time before the storm and prepare their cars for the weather. Some things CSP listed include:

Make sure your tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”

Check your windshield wipers, replace them if needed, and fill your washer fluid.

Check your battery and ensure all your vehicle’s systems are working properly.

AWD or 4x4 vehicles would be best; also consider including tire chains or other alternative traction devices. Commercial vehicles should be ready with chains.

Another winter storm is beginning to hit Colorado. If you are able to stay home and work from home, please do so. We know that some travel is unavoidable but please help us reduce the number of stranded motorists and incidents by staying home if possible. — Colorado State Patrol (@CSP_News) March 21, 2021

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the worst areas for driving will be near Monument Hill on Interstate 25 and near the base of the foothills on Interstate 70.

Our latest rendition of the interstate travel forecast which now includes I-25! The worst travel conditions will be near Monument Hill on I-25 and near the base of the foothills on I-70. Please slow down and use caution if you encounter icy, snow-covered roads. #COwx pic.twitter.com/4fsb2ZuMjL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 21, 2021

CSP said in the event someone has to be on the roads during the snowstorm, they should take precautions by bringing extra clothing, snow boots, blankets, food and water. They also recommend carrying a portable power bank or charger.

CSP said drivers should look out for plows, first responders assisting others, and stranded motorists, and advises motorists to drive slowly and with caution.

