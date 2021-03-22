With snow on the way, CSP says to stay off the roads

COLORADO, USA — More snow is on the way to Colorado starting Sunday night, lasting into Monday, creating less than ideal conditions on the road and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is urging people to stay off the roads.
With moisture on the ground and snow piling on top, CSP said it is sure to make for dangerous driving conditions.
>> Video above: Here are the shoveling rules around the Denver area
CSP said if travel is absolutely unavoidable, people should take time before the storm and prepare their cars for the weather. Some things CSP listed include:
- Make sure your tires are up to the task with a minimum tread depth of 3/16”
- Check your windshield wipers, replace them if needed, and fill your washer fluid.
- Check your battery and ensure all your vehicle’s systems are working properly.
- AWD or 4x4 vehicles would be best; also consider including tire chains or other alternative traction devices. Commercial vehicles should be ready with chains.
The National Weather Service said in a tweet that the worst areas for driving will be near Monument Hill on Interstate 25 and near the base of the foothills on Interstate 70.
CSP said in the event someone has to be on the roads during the snowstorm, they should take precautions by bringing extra clothing, snow boots, blankets, food and water. They also recommend carrying a portable power bank or charger.
CSP said drivers should look out for plows, first responders assisting others, and stranded motorists, and advises motorists to drive slowly and with caution.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.