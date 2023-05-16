More rain on Thursday? Yes, more rain on Thursday

Another round of rain looks likely on Thursday night and Friday morning, though this one won't produce nearly as much rain as last week.

DENVER — If this keeps up, you might be forgiven for thinking you'd accidentally just moved to Seattle.

More rain – though not nearly as much as last week – is on the way to eastern Colorado, including the Denver area, for Thursday.

The heaviest rain looks likeliest on Thursday night and Friday morning, though, again, it won't produce nearly as much rain as last week's historic storm.

Any rain at this point will only add to the list of rainfall records that eastern Colorado's set over the past few days.

Denver's already picked up nearly 5 inches of rain so far this month, putting the city on pace for its wettest month on record. Some parts of the metro area saw more than 7 inches of rain during an exceptionally wet three-day period last week.

On top of that, it rained a bit more over the weekend and on Monday along the Front Range. While Tuesday and Wednesday have only isolated showers and storms in the forecast, the brief dry spell will end Thursday and Friday.

A storm system and an associated cold front will push in wetter weather for the end of the week. Cloudy skies roll in for the start of Thursday, with showers and some bands of heavier rain most likely in the afternoon and evening and into Friday morning.

The flood threat should be relatively low in northeastern Colorado, thanks to our relatively dry week so far and much lighter rainfall totals compared with last week. Still, some pockets of flooding could be possible, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Most of eastern Colorado can expect a half-inch to an inch of rain from this system, though some higher amounts are likely in southeastern Colorado.

The rain should wrap up later Friday, and it looks like we'll have an overall drier weekend with only isolated storm chances both days.

But this week's rain will probably be enough to push Denver's monthly rainfall total well over 5 inches, marking one of our wettest months ever recorded with still nearly two weeks left in the month.