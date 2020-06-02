KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A roof was completely ripped off a home on Old Salisbury Concord Rd in Kannapolis. At the time of the storm a 16-year-old boy was inside the home. He said he ran to a closet with his cat as he heard glass shattering.

A tornado touched down in Kannapolis Thursday morning, the city of Kannapolis confirms.

WCNC

According to the Director of Communications & Marketing, the tornado touched down near the Lane Street and I-85 Exit. There are no injuries reported but some minimum property damage has occurred and power lines are down in this area, the city confirms.

Drivers should avoid this area.

The storm

Multiple tornado warnings were issued across the Charlotte area as a powerful line of thunderstorms moves across the region the Carolinas Thursday morning, including multiple confirmed tornadoes along I-85.

Tornado Warnings were issued in nearly every county along I-85, including Mecklenburg throughout lunchtime. A neighborhood in Kannapolis suffered pretty heavy damage from a confirmed tornado on Lane Street at I-85. Emergency Management crews said a tornado was spotted on the ground in that area Thursday morning.

Kannapolis tornado Kannapolis tornado

RELATED: LIVE BLOG: Tornado Warnings issued as severe storms move through area

RELATED: Tornado Warning issued for Mecklenburg County; confirmed tornadoes across Charlotte area

The entire Charlotte area remains under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for Mecklenburg County and surrounding areas. Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich said that warning has a "tornado tag," meaning a tornado could form at any time within that line of storms.