Death Valley hits record 130 degrees, possibly the hottest temperature ever recorded

That's on Earth! Meteorologists haven't documented temperatures even close to that since 1913.

LAS VEGAS — Texas, we've had our fair share of hot summer heat but nothing like this.

Meteorologists are working to confirm whether a California town reached the planet’s hottest temperature reading Sunday in more than a hundred years, according to The Weather Channel.

The Furnace Creek Visitor Center in Death Valley National Park measured a preliminary temperature of 130 degrees Fahrenheit at about 3:40 p.m., the National Weather Service Las Vegas confirmed. The park sits about 100 miles west-northwest of Las Vegas.

While not impossible, heat in the 130s is extremely rare. The National Weather Channel says it has only happened three other times in history.

That’s why a committee of experts, including meteorologists and climatologists, are conducting a formal review.

If verified, this will be the hottest recorded temperature worldwide since 1913.

Texas is no stranger to record-breaking temperatures, the hottest temperature the state has ever reached (that’s been documented) is a scorching 120 degrees in June 1994.

But it's safe to say our California friends may have us beat when it comes to heat.