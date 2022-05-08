Denver hits 100 degrees for the 5th time so far this summer, breaking 145-year-old daily record

Denver hit a record high for the second straight day on Friday.

DENVER — Denver broke a 145-year-old record high temperature on Friday, hitting 100 degrees for the 5th time so far this year.

Denver hit 101 degrees at Denver International Airport, the city's official climate site around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. That broke the daily record high of 99 degrees, which was set in 1877.

It also marked the city's 5th high temperature of 100 degrees or higher so far this year, tying 1990 and 2021 for the 3rd-most 100-degree days in a single year on record.

The 101-degree high also ties Denver's hottest day so far this year, and it marked the 105th instance of temperatures at or above 100 degrees on record in Denver (dating back to 1872).

This follows a high of 98 degrees on Thursday, which tied a daily record. It also continues what's been an exceptionally hot summer so far.

Through Thursday, Denver's average summertime temperature is 74.6 degrees, which is the 2nd-warmest summer on record. That only trails the famously hot summer of 2012.

A big ridge of high pressure is pumping in heat to Denver and much of the southwestern U.S., though that ridge will fortunately begin to weaken starting on Saturday.

Highs on Saturday will 'only' top out around 90 degrees, which is still slightly above the average of 89 degrees for this time of the year.

Sunday should feature highs actually below average for this time of the year, with stormy weather likely and highs only in the low 80s.

But, warmer weather returns for the middle of next week, with highs potentially surging back into the mid-90s by next Wednesday or Thursday.