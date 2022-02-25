Denver doesn't see a lot of extended cold snaps like the one we just had

The most recent cold snap was only half as long as last February's in Denver. On average, the city gets about one cold snap of four or more days per winter.

DENVER — The temperature in Denver didn’t quite make it up to the freezing mark on Friday, so this polar outbreak will go into the books as a four-day cold snap.

The high temperature was below freezing Tuesday through Friday.

It should break the freezing mark by about 11 a.m. Saturday, which would make it 119 consecutive hours at or below freezing in Denver.

On Monday, the temperature dropped to 32 degrees at 10:50 am. All together, that's almost five days.

The biggest temperature swing was a 58 degree drop in 20 hours. From Monday to Tuesday morning. It dropped 25 degrees in less than an hour on Monday.

None of those stats broke records, but Denver did break a record cold high temperature on Tuesday. It only made it up to 8 degrees.

And then a record low temperature of -7 on Wednesday morning.

Cold snaps of four or more days are not common in Denver. There have been 37 of them since 1996. That's an average of less than two per winter.

Last winter, Denver had two long cold snaps -- one in December and another one in February.

You may have blocked it from your memory, but last February’s cold snap lasted twice as long as this one. Denver was at or below freezing for eight consecutive days. That’s according to the station in Central Park.

The record longest cold snap in the modern era is 12 days set back in 1949, also in the month of February.

The official all-time record is 14 days, which was recorded 142 years ago in 1880.

Cold snaps longer than four days are very unusual in the month of March. It’s only happened four times in the last 72 years – the last time it happened was in 1983.