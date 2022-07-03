Another snowstorm will impact Denver on Wednesday and Thursday

Denver's seemingly non-stop string of snowstorms will continue this week, with yet another snowstorm set to arrive on Wednesday.

DENVER — Remember when we all begged and wished for snow?

Well, Mother Nature's come through...and then some. With 38.0" of snow since Dec. 31, Denver's off to its snowiest start to a calendar year since 1965.

And there's more on the way.

Another 3-6 inches of snow looks likely for most of the Denver metro area, starting around midday on Wednesday. The snow will be heavy at times on Wednesday afternoon, likely leading to significant impacts for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

While the snow will probably continue to fall through much of Thursday, it will likely be fairly light during the day. Most of the accumulation from this next storm, at least in the Denver area, will probably come on Wednesday night.

Denver is likely in store for around 3-6 inches of total accumulation from the storm, with some locally higher totals possible in the foothills and north of the city. The highest totals will likely fall in the mountains north of I-70.

That said, narrow bands of heavier snow could lead to locally higher amounts in a few areas. It looks like the northeast plains (Sterling, Wray) could get six inches or more of accumulation from this storm.

The snow ends by Thursday night, leading to bitterly cold temperatures that could plunge below zero in Denver by Friday morning.