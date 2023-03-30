A stunning temperature spike in Denver on Thursday morning

Even by Denver standards, this is a stunning temperature spike.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — We're used to wild temperature swings along the Front Range, but what we saw on Thursday morning was very unusual, even by Denver's lofty standards.

Denver's official temperature spiked by a whopping 29 degrees in just one hour on Thursday morning, likely marking one of the biggest temperature spikes in recent memory.

Between 10:10 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. Thursday at Denver International Airport, Denver's official weather observation site, the temperature spiked from 32 degrees all the way up to 61 degrees. That marked a 29-degree one-hour spike, which is highly unusual for the Denver area.

While temperature swing records are available day-to-day, it's hard to say whether or not the 29-degree one-hour spike is any sort of record for Denver. That said, it's safe to say that it's very unusual and could have been in record territory.

The quick temperature spike was mostly caused by a combination of strong southwesterly winds, the fast dissipation of morning fog, and all of that happening during the time of day when temperatures normally rise fastest.

Fog reduced visibility down to just one-eighth of a mile throughout most of Thursday morning, leading to flight delays at Denver International Airport. But as soon as the fog lifted, gusty southwesterly winds quickly brought warmer temperatures down to the surface, prompting the huge spike.

As of 2 p.m. on Thursday, Denver's official high temperature was 68 degrees, with a morning low temperature of 20.

More gusty winds are in the forecast for Friday, along with much cooler temperatures. Highs will bounce back into the 60s with calmer and drier weather this weekend.