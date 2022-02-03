Denver ties a record high temperature on Wednesday

DENVER — It's probably hard to believe it was just 8 degrees for a high temperature just nine days ago in Denver.
The mercury soared to 74 degrees on Thursday afternoon in Denver, tying a daily record high temperature. The record was first set in 2009.
Official temperatures are based on readings at Denver International Airport, Denver's official climate site.
This continues a stunning temperature reversal in just a few days along the Front Range, thanks in large part to a big ridge of high pressure that built in starting this past weekend following a bitterly cold Arctic airmass last week. Wednesday also marked Denver's ninth straight day with a high temperature warmer than the day before.
Highs reached the 60s on both Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday marked Denver's first day at 70 degrees or above so far this year. That also means it was Denver's warmest day since Nov. 7, when temperatures hit 77 degrees.
Denver's average first high temperature at 70 degrees or above falls on March 9th, putting Wednesday's 70-degree warmth a few days ahead of the long-term average.
It'll stay mild for Thursday and Friday with highs likely at or near 70 degrees both days, but a sharp cold front arrives on Friday night. That'll crash temperatures for this upcoming weekend, with highs likely stuck in the 30s and 40s and accumulating snow likely as well.
