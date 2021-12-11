Here's a list of all the snow-less records Denver is about to set

With 211 days without measurable snow, Denver's Central Park station tied a modern era snow-less record on Thursday.

DENVER — One down, several (likely) to go.

Denver tied a record for its snow-less start to the fall on Thursday. With no autumnal snowfall though Wednesday, Denver is now at 211 consecutive days without measurable snowfall, good enough to tie 1977 and 1992 for the longest streak at the city's Central Park weather observation site.

There's no chance for snow in Denver on Thursday night, meaning the record will officially break on Friday.

Because Central Park data only goes back to 1948, this record 'only' dates back about 73 years. Denver's official climatological history dates back to the 1870s.

However, Denver's official climatological records are kept at Denver International Airport - and not at Central Park. But as 9NEWS Meteorologist Cory Reppenhagen explained last week, the official snowfall record has several potential loopholes.

Denver's official climate site has moved around the city several times over the last 149 years, making exact climatological comparisons more difficult. However, the Central Park station has been consistently measured at the same site for over 70 years.

Also, snow measurement tactics in the 1800s are very different and likely less accurate than they are now.

And finally, Central Park's site is more centrally located to Denver than DIA, making it a better indicator of the city's actual climatological history over that timespan.

Long story short: Denver tied at least one reliable snow-less record, with several others coming up.

If Denver doesn't get snowfall on Thursday night - which is a near-guarantee, with no precipitation in the forecast - that Central Park snow-less record will officially break.

If Denver doesn't receive any measurable snowfall before Sunday, which looks likely, it'll either tie or break the city's latest first measurable snowfall record. That latest first measurable snowfall date is currently Nov. 21, 1934, but barring an unlikely snowfall on Saturday night, that'll break early next week.

And if Denver can go another three-plus weeks without snow (until Dec. 12), it'd break the city's official longest snow-less streak, which dates back to 1887.

The only chance for snow over the next five days comes on Saturday, with a weak system moving through.

However, the storm looks too warm and too dry to bring any measurable snowfall to Denver. The record will likely live on through the weekend and early next week, before a better-looking chance for snow for the middle of next week.

It'll likely come after several Denver snow-less key records fall, however. Thursday was probably just the start of an avalanche of snow-less records likely to get broken over the next several days.