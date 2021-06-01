This is Denver's wettest start to a year since 1983

With more than 10 inches of precipitation so far this year, Denver had its ninth-wettest start on record.

DENVER — It's not just you: It really has been an exceptionally wet start to the year in Denver.

With 10.49 inches of precipitation -- that's rain and snow-equivalent rainfall combined -- through Monday, Denver clinched its wettest start to a calendar year since 1983.

That was also good enough for Denver's ninth-wettest January through May on record.

This was all based on official National Weather Service records at Denver International Airport, which is Denver's official climate observation station. Official climate records in Denver date back to 1872.

A Memorial Day weekend rainstorm brought nearly an inch of rain to Denver, pushing the city over the 10-inch mark for year-to-date precipitation.

While eastern Colorado continues to see plenty of drought-busting rain, the Western Slope remains mired in an extreme and even exceptional drought. A persistent storm track has concentrated the bulk of the moisture along and east of the Continental Divide, keeping the eastern half of the state soggy but leaving the other half bone dry.

In Denver and along the Front Range, 2021 has had a gray and rainy theme to it. In fact, with 10.49 inches of year-to-date precipitation, Denver has already seen about 73% of its average annual precipitation (14.40 inches).

If you're looking for a break from the recent rain, you're in luck. After a few scattered showers and storms Tuesday, the rest of the week looks dry. Showers and storms are likely to return to the Denver area this weekend, though.