5.8 magnitude earthquake rattles Central California | Update

Residents all around the state reported feeling the quake, the epicenter of which was located about 10.5 miles south southeast of Lone Pine, Calif.

LONE PINE, Calif. — A 5.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Central California near the town of Lone Pine and between the Sequoia and Death Valley National Parks.

Residents all around the state reported feeling the quake, the epicenter of which was located about 10.5 miles south southeast of Lone Pine at a depth of approximately three miles, around 10:40 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries associated with this earthquake. However, in a Facebook post the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the county in which the earthquake occurred, is responding to a reported rock slide on Whitney Portal Road and “debris” on Horseshoe Meadows Road. The sheriff’s office did not explicitly say if these incidents are related to the quake.

The USGS originally reported the earthquake as a 6.0 but later revised it down to a 5.8 magnitude. This earthquake has triggered more than a dozen aftershocks, the largest of which, so far, was a 4.6 magnitude.

According to the USGS, earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.

The Bureau of Land Management says that it has received no reports of damage to Mobius Arch, and the Alabama Hills Special Recreation Management Area remains open to the public.

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP: