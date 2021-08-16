Colorado group helps Haiti earthquake survivors

On Saturday, Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake leaving at least 1,400 people dead and thousands of others injured.

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado group that has helped the island of Haiti for the last 31 years, is looking to provide support following the recent disaster.

On Saturday, Haiti was hit with a 7.2 magnitude earthquake leaving at least 1,400 people dead, thousands of others injured and "Locally Haiti" a local organization that helps people in Haiti is now shifting priorities.

"The very sort-of short term acute challenge is literally a roof over people's heads," Wynn Walent the executive director of Locally Haiti said.

"So that's a mix of tarps and tents and metal roofing just so that people are literally covered and have some basic shelter."

Walent is no stranger to devastation. The Coloradan traveled to Haiti following the 2010 earthquake and spent two and half years there to help rebuild. Since then, he has dedicated his time to Locally Haiti, to provide educational opportunities to rural communities.

The area the non-profit covers is Petit Trou. Walent told 9News Petit Trou is about five miles from the most recent earthquake epicenter.

"Leaders are scared. Leaders are concerned," Walent explained. "Leaders are sleeping outside with their families talking to children and trying to help them understand this moment and again just trying to do the next right thing, figure out what can be done and making small progress, hopefully with access to resources we can be a bridge for."

Walent hopes Coloradans will financially support the organization's efforts in helping Haitians get essential items. He told 9News 100% of the proceeds raised in the states will go to Petit Trou.