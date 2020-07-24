Heavy rains flood Wray, Yuma in eastern Colorado

The National Weather Service in Goodland, Kansas said some areas reported 9 1/2 inches of rain. Four counties are under a flash flood watch until 12 p.m. Saturday.

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. — The eastern Colorado town of Wray is trying to dry out Friday after heavy, constant rains late Thursday into Friday morning soaked the area, causing flooding.

The National Weather Service in Goodland, Kansas said they received reports of up to 9 1/2 inches of rain falling in some areas.

Portions of Yuma County in Colorado, Dundy County in southwest Nebraska and Cheyenne County in northwest Kansas are under flash flood warning until 5:45 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service said the warned areas are from Wray to Benkelman, mainly along Highway 34 and south to Highway 36.

The area is under a flash flood watch until noon Saturday due to the ongoing flooding and the potential for more thunderstorms this evening.

The National Weather Service reminded people to not drive through flooded roads.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, gauges on the Republican River showed that the river was in moderate flood stage at 9.27 feet high near Benkelman, Neb. Flooding starts at the 7-foot mark. Major flooding begins at the 11-foot mark. Forecasts for the river were not predicting waters to get anywhere near the major flood mark.