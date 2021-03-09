Fall colors guide: When and where to see the leaves change in Colorado

A drought means that fall colors in Colorado might peak a few days earlier than normal in 2021. Here's what you need to know for your leaf-peeping season.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado.

Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. Sometimes it seems to happen almost overnight.

Leaves change color each fall when they stop photosynthesis so they can rest for the winter when there isn't enough sunlight. The green chlorophyll fades, leaving behind the others colors that had been hidden the rest of the year.

Typically, colors peak in the Colorado's northern mountains throughout the month of September. The central mountains peak the last week of the month. For our southern mountains, it’s the first week of October.

In 2021, drought could cause many trees to lose their leaves four to eight days early. Northern Colorado typically peaks the soonest and this year, that could be during the first three weeks of September.

See a map of the expected peaks from the 9NEWS weather team below:

There's nothing like fall in Colorado and we want to highlight your photos.

To submit a photo or video, share with the 9NEWS app's Near Me feature.

Open the 9NEWS app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. Click the orange button in the top left part that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device. Fill out the fields: give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken. It will then be reviewed and could be used on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com!

Fall colors around Colorado in 2020 1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45

6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45

11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45

16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45

21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45

26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45

31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45

36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45

41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45 1 / 45

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.