Denver leaf composting: Free sites open this fall

Denver residents can help Mother Nature recycle by dropping off their leaves for composting.

DENVER — As leaves begin to fall this autumn, Denver residents have an option for recycling their leaves.

Rather than throwing leaves in the trash to be taken to a landfill, Denver residents can drop them off at a Denver LeafDrop site to be composted for free.

Compost created through the program will be made available for residents to purchase at a discounted rate next spring.

Weekday LeafDrop locations

These locations are open weekdays Oct. 10 to Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station

7301 E. Jewell Ave.

(enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.) Havana Nursery

10450 Smith Rd.

(enter on Smith Road)

10450 Smith Rd. (enter on Smith Road) Central Platte Campus

1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

(next to the Denver Animal Shelter)

Weekend LeafDrop locations

These locations are open weekends Nov. 4 to Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.:

Bruce Randolph High School

E. 40th Ave. and Steele St.

E. 40th Ave. and Steele St. Cherry Creek Transfer Station

7301 E. Jewell Ave.

(enter on E. Jewell Ave.)

7301 E. Jewell Ave. (enter on E. Jewell Ave.) Kennedy High School

Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Newland St. and Brown Pl. Sloan's Lake Park

17th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd.

(enter on W. 17th Ave.)

17th Ave. and Sheridan Blvd. (enter on W. 17th Ave.) Veterans Park

S. Vine St. and E. Iowa Ave.

Only bring leaves to drop-off sites during the specified dates and times. Dropping off leaves during other times is considered illegal dumping.

Pumpkins are also accepted at the drop sites.

The Cherry Creek Transfer Station is the only location accepting loose leaves. Leaves brought to all other sites must be in paper bags. Leaves cannot contain branches or other materials.

When dropping off raked leaves, paper bags are preferred as they can also be composted. Denver residents can download a coupon to receive a free five-pack of paper leaf bags at participating Ace Hardware Stores at denvergov.org/leafdrop.

Never rake or blow leaves into the street as they could clog storm sewer inlets and Denver's street sweepers, the City of Denver said in a release.

To learn more about Denver’s LeafDrop Program, please visit denvergov.org/leafdrop.

