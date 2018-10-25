DENVER — Some beautiful autumn colors are on display in parts of Denver right now, but it won’t last too much longer as colder weather starts to move in.

That means there’s only a few more weeks to enjoy the vibrant hues of yellow, orange and red along the Front Range.

Our recent deep freeze took away fall color on a few species of trees around town, causing them to shut down early. So right now, there’s a mix of vibrant color and bare trees.

Denver City Forester Rob Davis said the extreme cold shut down about 12 percent of the city’s fall color early, and even impacted the color of the hardier varieties.

“Behind me I’ve got some northern Red Oaks. Normally they’d have a little more red in them, but because of that cold snap they’ve got a little bit more of a yellow-y orange show this year for us," Davis said.

Davis said there’s still plenty of autumn colors on display, you just have to know the right place to find it.

“So if you’re wanting to go around and see most likely the best fall color, it’s going to be in our older neighborhoods that have better soils,” Davis said.

While the leaves should still be on the trees for a couple more weeks, another cold snap could put an end to this last round of color. It just depends on how long our mild weather lasts.

