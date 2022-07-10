9 places to enjoy the fall leaves in Denver

Here's where to leaf peep without driving to the mountains.

DENVER — Peak season is pretty much over for leaf peepers in the mountains, but there's still some to see fall colors around the Denver metro area.

The last weeks of October will provide ample opportunities for festive fall experiences across the city.

Here are some walks you can take to explore some fantastic Denver neighborhoods and take in the fall season.

Capitol Hill

This neighborhood isn’t just home to millennials on single-speed bikes and $1,500 studio apartments. Meander through tree-lined streets and check out the older architecture in this pedestrian and bicycle-friendly neighborhood.

One cool walk is to start at Governor’s Park and to meander north to 13th Street before heading east to Cheesman Park, and then beginning a loopback.

It’s about 4 miles, but this is Capitol Hill, so there are plenty of coffee shops and bars to explore along the way.

Washington Park

Yes, this one is a classic, but it’s such a classic that it would be a shame not to mention it.

In addition to an awesome view of fall leaves, there’s epic people-watching here, what with all those hyper-fit folks who come here specifically to show off.

Grab a cup of coffee and earn some Denver points at this iconic spot.

Sloan’s Lake

This is an area of Denver that is a combination of the old and the new, from the super cool bungalow houses of our city’s past to those modern developments that many of us can’t afford to even look at.

Like Washington Park, Sloan’s Lake is a slightly more down-to-earth place for people watchers – and it also has the benefit of super cool leaves and a unique view of downtown Denver.

Jefferson Park to Confluence Park

The Lower Highlands and Jefferson Park neighborhoods are another part of town that is changing rapidly, so this is a walk that gives you a taste of Denver – in addition to a cool look at stunning fall colors.

For this walk, park near the big REI (where you can also buy some Colorado-ish flannels, if that’s your thing) and head south on the Platte River trail. When you get to Empower Field at Mile High, following the path around the facility and then head up Clay Street. In a few blocks, you’ll hit Jefferson Park and – if you’re thirsty – Briar Commons Brewing. From here, you can either head back to your car down 23rd Street or keep going up Clay until you hit Speer and then 29th Street, which will take you over Interstate 25 across the Highlands Bridge and then back into LoHi.