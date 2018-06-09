Autumn in Colorado is a pretty special time.
There's a host of festivals to enjoy, as well as haunted houses and corn mazes to explore -- plus beautiful drives and hikes to view the changing leaves.
Below are links to 9NEWS' fall-related content, including guides, FAQs, videos and more:
9 awesome walks to see fall colors in and around Denver
5 ways to follow proper leaf-peeping etiquette
How to make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home
Halloween movies you can watch on the big screen around Colorado
Where to watch, listen or act in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' in Colorado
A guide to trick-or-treating around the Metro area
Halloween trivia: Can you answer these 9 creepy questions correctly?
GUESS: When will Denver get its first measurable snow?
This Denver area Halloween festival features more than 3,000 jack-o’-lanterns
A guide to fall festivals across Colorado
A list of corn mazes in Colorado
Your 2018 Colorado fall colors questions answered
Colorado fall colors guide: where and when to see the best fall foliage
9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado
Haunted houses and other spooky attraction around Colorado
9 best drives to see fall colors in Colorado
Start your leaf peeping in the mountains this weekend
Denver Botanic Gardens is ready for a spooky Halloween
PHOTOS | Autumn stock images that will give you the feels
© 2018 KUSA-TV