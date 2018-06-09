Autumn in Colorado is a pretty special time.

There's a host of festivals to enjoy, as well as haunted houses and corn mazes to explore -- plus beautiful drives and hikes to view the changing leaves.

Below are links to 9NEWS' fall-related content, including guides, FAQs, videos and more:

9 awesome walks to see fall colors in and around Denver

5 ways to follow proper leaf-peeping etiquette

How to make a Pumpkin Spice Latte at home

Halloween movies you can watch on the big screen around Colorado

Where to watch, listen or act in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' in Colorado

A guide to trick-or-treating around the Metro area

Halloween trivia: Can you answer these 9 creepy questions correctly?

GUESS: When will Denver get its first measurable snow?

This Denver area Halloween festival features more than 3,000 jack-o’-lanterns

A guide to fall festivals across Colorado

A list of corn mazes in Colorado

Your 2018 Colorado fall colors questions answered

Colorado fall colors guide: where and when to see the best fall foliage

9 hikes where you can see fall colors in Colorado

Haunted houses and other spooky attraction around Colorado

9 best drives to see fall colors in Colorado

Start your leaf peeping in the mountains this weekend

Denver Botanic Gardens is ready for a spooky Halloween

PHOTOS | Autumn stock images that will give you the feels
Photo Courtesy: Maize in the City in Thornton, Colo.
