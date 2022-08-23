x
Fall Colors

Fall colors guide: When and where to see the leaves change in Colorado

The cool, crisp air of autumn is on its way. Here's what to know for leaf-peeping season in Colorado.

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado.

Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. Sometimes it seems to happen almost overnight.

Leaves change color each fall when they stop photosynthesis so they can rest for the winter when there isn't enough sunlight. The green chlorophyll fades, leaving behind the others colors that had been hidden the rest of the year.

Typically, colors peak in the Colorado's northern mountains throughout the month of September. The central mountains peak the last week of the month. For our southern mountains, it’s the first week of October.

See a map of the expected peaks from the 9NEWS weather team below.

There's nothing like fall in Colorado and we want to highlight your photos.

