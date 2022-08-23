Fall colors guide: When and where to see the leaves change in Colorado

The cool, crisp air of autumn is on its way. Here's what to know for leaf-peeping season in Colorado.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO, USA — Autumn is one of the most beautiful times to live in Colorado.

Hillsides turn stunning shades of gold, orange and red. Sometimes it seems to happen almost overnight.

Leaves change color each fall when they stop photosynthesis so they can rest for the winter when there isn't enough sunlight. The green chlorophyll fades, leaving behind the others colors that had been hidden the rest of the year.

Typically, colors peak in the Colorado's northern mountains throughout the month of September. The central mountains peak the last week of the month. For our southern mountains, it’s the first week of October.

See a map of the expected peaks from the 9NEWS weather team below.

There's nothing like fall in Colorado and we want to highlight your photos.

To submit a photo or video, share with the 9NEWS app's Near Me feature.

Open the 9NEWS app on your smartphone. On the bottom right, you'll see a button called 'Near Me'—click it. Click the orange button in the top left part that says "Share with Us." Upload your photo or video directly from your device. Fill out the fields: give it a title, a credit, your email, and tell us where it was taken. It will then be reviewed and could be used on 9NEWS and 9NEWS.com!

Colorado fall colors 2021 1/226

2/226

3/226

4/226

5/226

6/226

7/226

8/226

9/226

10/226

11/226

12/226

13/226

14/226

15/226

16/226

17/226

18/226

19/226

20/226

21/226

22/226

23/226

24/226

25/226

26/226

27/226

28/226

29/226

30/226

31/226

32/226

33/226

34/226

35/226

36/226

37/226

38/226

39/226

40/226

41/226

42/226

43/226

44/226

45/226

46/226

47/226

48/226

49/226

50/226

51/226

52/226

53/226

54/226

55/226

56/226

57/226

58/226

59/226

60/226

61/226

62/226

63/226

64/226

65/226

66/226

67/226

68/226

69/226

70/226

71/226

72/226

73/226

74/226

75/226

76/226

77/226

78/226

79/226

80/226

81/226

82/226

83/226

84/226

85/226

86/226

87/226

88/226

89/226

90/226

91/226

92/226

93/226

94/226

95/226

96/226

97/226

98/226

99/226

100/226

101/226

102/226

103/226

104/226

105/226

106/226

107/226

108/226

109/226

110/226

111/226

112/226

113/226

114/226

115/226

116/226

117/226

118/226

119/226

120/226

121/226

122/226

123/226

124/226

125/226

126/226

127/226

128/226

129/226

130/226

131/226

132/226

133/226

134/226

135/226

136/226

137/226

138/226

139/226

140/226

141/226

142/226

143/226

144/226

145/226

146/226

147/226

148/226

149/226

150/226

151/226

152/226

153/226

154/226

155/226

156/226

157/226

158/226

159/226

160/226

161/226

162/226

163/226

164/226

165/226

166/226

167/226

168/226

169/226

170/226

171/226

172/226

173/226

174/226

175/226

176/226

177/226

178/226

179/226

180/226

181/226

182/226

183/226

184/226

185/226

186/226

187/226

188/226

189/226

190/226

191/226

192/226

193/226

194/226

195/226

196/226

197/226

198/226

199/226

200/226

201/226

202/226

203/226

204/226

205/226

206/226

207/226

208/226

209/226

210/226

211/226

212/226

213/226

214/226

215/226

216/226

217/226

218/226

219/226

220/226

221/226

222/226

223/226

224/226

225/226

226/226 1 / 226

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.