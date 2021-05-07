Here we go again: Flash Flood Warnings for Cameron Peak, East Troublesome fire scars

Both Flash Flood Warnings were issued for the burn scars on Monday afternoon.

DENVER — The National Weather Service issued Flash Flood Warnings for both the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak burn scars on Monday afternoon.

As much as a half-inch of drenching rain soaked the flood-prone burn scars in a short time period on Monday, likely producing some flooding. Heavy rain was still falling on the two burn scars as of mid-afternoon Monday, which'll likely only lead to more flood-related impacts.

Wildfire burn scars are far more likely to see flash flooding, because the lack of vegetation makes it more likely to run off.

In addition to the burn scar flooding, flood advisories were posted for parts of Jefferson, Clear Creek and Grand Counties as well on Monday. Accumulating hail fell on Interstate 70 between Georgetown and Dumont around 2:30 p.m.

Looks like some hail accumulated on I-70 just outside of Georgetown.



From a @ColoradoDot camera just west of Georgetown:#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/ouxMoEb9X8 — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) July 5, 2021

Monday's storms are likely to be slow movers, a common recipe for flash flooding (especially, again, over burn scar areas). Typically, summertime storms move in and out fairly quickly, but Monday's were of a slower-moving variety, increasing the overall flood threat.

As a result, the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of Colorado's mountainous terrain for Monday afternoon and evening. A Watch means flooding is possible; a Warning means flooding is happening or imminent.