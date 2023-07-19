Flash flooding, large hail possible in Denver area Thursday

Strong-to-severe storms could once again sweep through the Denver metro area, with a higher severe weather risk further south and east.

DENVER — Another round of strong to severe storms could lead to large hail and flash flooding in the Denver area Thursday.

Severe storms appear likely on Thursday afternoon across the urban corridor, with the highest risk for strong storms south and east of Denver. But there's a higher risk than usual for large hail and flash flooding in the Denver area on Thursday.

A mix of sun and clouds will likely greet eastern Colorado on Thursday morning, along with tangibly humid air. That will help fuel storm development as early as 11 a.m. or noon on Thursday, with storms pushing into the I-25 corridor between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

A storm system moving through the western U.S. will push in added humidity and lift for Thursday.

Dewpoints - a measure of the amount of moisture in the atmosphere- could exceed 60 degrees in Denver on Thursday, an indication that there's a lot of moisture for storms to work with. On top of that, strong wind shear (the change in wind speed and direction with height that allows storms to sustain themselves) could also contribute to stronger storms on Thursday as well.

Cooler temperatures (after a sizzling start to the week) will also be notable on Thursday across eastern Colorado. Highs in the Denver area may only top out in the low 80s, close to 10 degrees below seasonal averages.

That cooler air lingers for Friday, along with a chance for afternoon storms once again. There'll still be a severe weather risk on Friday, though the chances for larger hail and damaging wind look lower than on Thursday.

Drier and hotter weather moves back in for Saturday and Sunday, with highs rebounding back into the 90s by Sunday and lasting for most of next week, with only a limited chance for storms each day. The severe weather risk next week looks low.