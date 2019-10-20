DENVER — Flights at Denver International Airport (DIA) are seeing delays due to heavy winds Sunday.

According to FlightAware,167 flights have been delayed and 14 flights were canceled at DIA today.

Inbound flights are delayed at their origin at an average of one hour, 24 minutes due to wind, FlightAware said.

DIA tweeted Sunday advising travelers to check with their airlines on the latest information regarding flight statuses.

RELATED: Snowy Sunday in the mountains, windy and dry for the Front Range

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS