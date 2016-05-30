Forecast by Meteorologist Becky Ditchfield

TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms are possible with partly cloudy skies developing after midnight. Overnight lows from 53° to 58°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, windy, with isolated showers early in the afternoon. Morning lows from 53° to 58°, afternoon highs from 70° to 75°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, mild and dry. Morning lows from 47° to 52°, afternoon highs from 77° to 82°.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mostly dry. Morning lows from 52° to 57°, afternoon highs from 81° to 86°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Morning lows from 57° to 62°, afternoon highs from 83° to 89°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mornings lows from 58° to 63°, afternoon highs from 85° to 91°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a chance for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mornings lows from 59° to 64°, afternoon highs from 86° to 92°.

