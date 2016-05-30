Forecast by Meteorologist Becky Ditchfield

TODAY: Partly cloudy for the afternoon, mostly cloudy skies by this evening. Isolated late day storms. Afternoon highs from 77° to 82°.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Overnight lows from 47° to 52°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and a bit cooler, isolated showers. Light snow in the highest peaks of the Front Range mountains. Morning lows from 47° to 52°, afternoon highs from 65° to 70°.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Cloudy in the morning. Chance of showers then afternoon clearing. Morning lows from 45° to 50°, afternoon highs from 67° to 72°.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning. Partly cloudy in the afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Morning lows from 47° to 52°, afternoon highs from 69° to 74°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, mild and dry. Morning lows from 48° to 53°, afternoon highs from 73° to 78°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mornings lows from 48° to 53°, afternoon highs from 73° to 78°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mornings lows will be from 49° to 54°, afternoon highs from 74° to 79°.

