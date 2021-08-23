Sick of the heat? Here are 4 dates that show fall is right around the corner

Meteorological fall is just nine days away, and Denver's average first measurable snowfall is just 56 days away.

DENVER — Sure, it's going to be 90 degrees or above every day for the rest of the week. At the end of a long and hazy summer, you're probably starting to dream of golden Aspen leaves, pumpkins and breaking out those light jackets (or snow shovels!).

For those of you ready for cooler temperatures, don't worry: We're getting very close to fall.

As of Aug. 23, the way meteorologists define fall is only nine days away. On Sept. 1, it'll become so-called meteorological autumn.

Because the official start and end dates of seasons vary slightly each year, meteorologists define seasons by full months. That means, for example, that fall is considered to be the complete months of September, October and November. Meteorological fall runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30.

And that also means so-called meteorological fall starts next week.

But wait, there are plenty more signs that fall is just around the corner!

Denver's earliest recorded snowfall on record is just two days after the start of meteorological fall, on Sept. 3.

Just a few weeks after that, astronomical fall - the way most of us define the start of autumn - begins on Sept. 22.

And a few weeks after that is Denver's average first measurable snowfall date, which arrives on Oct. 18.